Global Agency Sells ‘Mother’ To Over 15 Territories

Global Agency has closed a number of license deals for Mother. The Turkish company has sold the drama series to broadcasters in more than 15 countries, including Croatia, Greece, Indonesia, Iraq, Uruguay, and Mexico, among others. Mother tells the story of an elementary school teacher who finds out that one of her students is being poorly treated, after which the two escape to Istanbul. Broadcasted by Star TV, the series is produced by MedYapim and MF Yapim.