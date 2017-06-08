Boat Rocker Rights has sold over 400 hours of factual and lifestyle series. France’s AB Groupe acquired Xploration Station, which includes Xploration: Awesome Planet, Xploration: Outer Space, Xploration: DIY SCI, and Xploration: Nature Knows Best. For the CEE region, AMC obtained Xploration: Outer Space and Nature Knows Best, in addition to Chef Michael’s Kitchen, I Wrecked My House, and Bake with Anna Olson. France’s RMC Decouverte and Poland’s Spektrum acquired Selling Big, while Spektrum also picked up Hammer & Chew. Sales were made by Digiturk for Bake with Anna Olson; Talit Communications for I Wrecked My House, All For Nothing, and Weekend Reno; and Discovery, CEEMEA, for Ice Racer Showdown.
