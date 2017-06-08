Boat Rocker Sells Over 400 Hours of Factual And Lifestyle Series

Boat Rocker Rights has sold over 400 hours of factual and lifestyle series. France’s AB Groupe acquired Xploration Station, which includes Xploration: Awesome Planet, Xploration: Outer Space, Xploration: DIY SCI, and Xploration: Nature Knows Best. For the CEE region, AMC obtained Xploration: Outer Space and Nature Knows Best, in addition to Chef Michael’s Kitchen, I Wrecked My House, and Bake with Anna Olson. France’s RMC Decouverte and Poland’s Spektrum acquired Selling Big, while Spektrum also picked up Hammer & Chew. Sales were made by Digiturk for Bake with Anna Olson; Talit Communications for I Wrecked My House, All For Nothing, and Weekend Reno; and Discovery, CEEMEA, for Ice Racer Showdown.