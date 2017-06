Up The Ladder: Banijay Group

Banijay has hired Lionel Abbo as global head of Digital for Banijay Group and Banijay France. Prior to joining, Abbo served as deputy managing director of Creation Development 360 at Shine France. In his new role based in Paris, Abbo will lead the company’s digital business for both Banijay Group and Banijay France. Abbo will report to Marco Bassetti for Banijay Group and to Francois de Brugada for Banijay France.