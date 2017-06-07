All3Media Int’l Sells Close To 500 Hours Of Content To CEE Region

All3media International closed a significant number of deals with CEE broadcasters for close to 500 hours of factual and entertainment content. Hungary’s TV2 has picked up The F Word, The Great Interior Design Challenge, as well as Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas Cookalong and Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course. AMC has picked up a content package, for Hungary, Slovakia, and Czech Republic, which includes Big Dreams, Small Spaces, Hotel Hell, The Great Interior Design Challenge, Undercover Boss USA, and Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Home Cooking. Poland’s ITI Neovision has acquired three seasons of Travel Man: 48 Hours, and Gardener’s World, among others. Czech Republic’s FTV Prima and Croatia’s HRT also obtained content.