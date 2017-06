Omnia Media Launches Digital Content Studio

Omnia Media launched its digital production studio, which will be developing original short-form and long-form content in 2017. In addition to the studio launch, Omnia is releasing a slate of 72 original videos for CBC Life in Canada and Makeful in the U.S. The new slate of videos was produced in Canada in association with CBC. Among the videos include 48 tabletop videos and four hosted series that feature popular Canadian social media users and YouTube creators.