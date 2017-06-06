New Media Film Festival Highlights Web Series Superstar Panel

The New Media Film Festival will be taking place at The Landmark Theater in Los Angeles, California from June 6-8. The festival will feature 87 new media films and projects from 34 countries. On June 7 there will be the Web Series Superstar Panel that will explore multi-platform viewing options and teach how to engage a global audience. The panel will feature Lon Strickland of Octopie, Doug Bresler of Doog Toons, and Jake Watson of Corridor Digital. On June 8, the Technology Panel will feature James Mathers of Digital Cinema Society, Ted Schilowitz of 20th Century FOX and Barco Escape, Michael Mansouri of Radiant Images, Terry Brown of Nyidia, and Jonathan Landman of Teradek. There will be a number of other panels on new technology, financing and monetization, and the convergence of media.