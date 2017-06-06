INK Global Appoints Hijinx As Master Toy Licensee For ‘Zafari’

INK Global appointed Hijinx as master toy licensee for its animation series Zafari. Hijinx will serve as the exclusive global manufacturer, excluding China, MENA, and Japan. Hijinx will distribute the toy line across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. Created by David Dozoretz, Zafari is about a group of friends who live in a land where the animals all have magical properties. NBC Universal acquired the global distribution rights for the series, which will premiere globally in France and MENA in November.