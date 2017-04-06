NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt will participate in “Keynote: NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt in Conversation with Chris Hardwick,” at NAB Show on Tuesday, April 25 in Las Vegas. NAB Show, which will be held April 22-27 this year, is the world’s largest convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. Fresh off hosting NBC’s hit new game show “The Wall” and announcing the forthcoming NBC series “The Awesome Show,” Hardwick will lead Greenblatt in a discussion focusing on success in the digital age, delving into the art of 52-week programming, viewing trends, and how television’s big new hit, This Is Us, was launched.
