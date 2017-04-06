Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Viacom Inc. and Lionsgate, the founding members of premium pay-television network EPIX, yesterday announced an agreement for MGM to acquire the 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate for approximately $1.032 billion, based on a total value for the company of $1.275 billion (inclusive of $75 million of distributions to the partners). Viacom and Lionsgate currently own 49.76% and 31.15% equity interests, respectively.
