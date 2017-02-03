Kew Media Group has proposed acquisitions for six content companies to create a global media platform, in a deal worth $104 million. Kew will amass a combined library of more than 6,000 hours sold in over 150 countries. The six companies which Kew will have 100 percent ownership of include Content Media, Architect Films, Bristow Global Media, Frantic Films, Media Headquarters Film & Television, and Our House Media. In addition, the Kew platform will include five CMC-controlled companies: Aito Media, Campfire Film & Television, Collins Avenue Productions, Jigsaw Productions, and Spirit Digital Media. The deal is expected to close in March 2017.
