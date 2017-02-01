A+E Networks is introducing a revision to Crime + Investigation by adjusting its on-air look and improving upon its programming strategy in respective markets, beginning with the U.K. Crime + Investigation plans to redefine the crime channel genre, bringing 250 new hours of content of real crime scenes, police investigations, and courtroom drama. In addition, the reboot of Cold Case Files will be leading C+I’s programming, which includes Nightwatch, Babies Behind Bars, and 60 Days In, among others.
