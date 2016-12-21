Screen Flanders Economic Affairs minister Philippe Muyters announced that the second semester of 2016 marked the fund’s 100th investment. Since its launch in 2012, the fund has awarded over 21.7 million EUR (22.6 million US$) to a total of 102 audiovisual projects. Together these projects have spent 102.7 million EUR (107.2 million US$) on eligible audiovisual costs in the region. Projects to receive support from the economic fund include a mix of international co-productions with Flanders and new feature films by established Flemish directors.
