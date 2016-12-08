Caracol Reveals Cast of ‘Surviving Pablo Escobar, Alias JJ’

Caracol Internacional has revealed the cast of Surviving Pablo Escobar, Alias JJ. Shot in 4K, Surviving Pablo Escobar, Alias JJ is a series based on the book written by Jhon Jairo Velásquez, lieutenant and head of the hit-men band of the feared Colombian drug lord. The story tells his life from the moment he decides to surrender to prevent the murder of the woman he loved. His life in prison will change after Escobar’s death because he must ally with enemies from the past, politicians and public figures to save his life. Juan Pablo Urrego (Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Soul Sisters) plays John Jairo Velásquez, Alias JJ. Urrego will be accompanied by Colombian TV and movie diva Amparo Grisales (The Mafia Dolls, The Shadow of Desire) who comes back to the screens to play attorney Monica Machado.