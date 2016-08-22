Italy’s Rainbow is set to debut new live-action series Maggie & Bianca: Fashion Friends later this month. The first episode will premiere in Italy on August 29, on kids and teen channel Rai Gulp. This is Rainbow’s first live-action production, and tells the story of Maggie, an ordinary American girl who dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She meets Italian ‘princess’ Bianca at the Milan Fashion Academy, and the show follows their friendship as they navigate school and the fashion and music world together. A pan-European master toy agreement has been signed with Simba, and Rainbow is currently negotiating broadcasting rights for the show with global companies.
