Tom T. Moore, CEO of Reel Media International, has announced that after 35 years in international film and TV program distribution, their library is now for sale. The classic film library, which starts at the beginning of the silent era on up through the 70s and 80s contains many films with well-known actors, along with over 100 TV series, for 2,000 titles in total. After the sale, Moore plans on pursuing other passions: he’s currenty shooting a TV series based on one of his five books. In 2014 and 2015, he was voted Best Self-Help Author by the readers of Health and Happiness Magazine. The searchable Database can be found here.
Trying to reach Tom Moore on this subject ReelFilmMedai but not able to reach have him contact us on this Film Library and business! It would be so kind and appreciative.
Hank Wrght very interesting for Tom Moore looking to sell his library reelFilmMedia Library how much how to contact and value contacdt at [email protected]
I got your name from Robert Shapiro in Hawaii regarding film distribution for my feature, but it seems you’re getting out of the business plus you only handle Public Domain films. Is that right? ginia