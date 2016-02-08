Tom T. Moore, CEO of Reel Media International, has announced that after 35 years in international film and TV program distribution, their library is now for sale. The classic film library, which starts at the beginning of the silent era on up through the 70s and 80s contains many films with well-known actors, along with over 100 TV series, for 2,000 titles in total. After the sale, Moore plans on pursuing other passions: he’s currenty shooting a TV series based on one of his five books. In 2014 and 2015, he was voted Best Self-Help Author by the readers of Health and Happiness Magazine. The searchable Database can be found here.